Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 11,414 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $1,586,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $40,881,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,933 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in TechnipFMC by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 4,642,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,115 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 213,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,806,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechnipFMC Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

