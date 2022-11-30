PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the October 31st total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of PolyMet Mining stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $304.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.67.
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolyMet Mining (PLM)
