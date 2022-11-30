PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the October 31st total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PolyMet Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $304.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 590.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

