Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 202.01% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Portage Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRTG opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $79,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.
