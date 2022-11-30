Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Oppenheimer

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 202.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Portage Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $79,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Stories

