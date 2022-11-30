PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PWWBF traded down 0.00 on Wednesday, hitting 0.07. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,411. PowerBand Solutions has a 12 month low of 0.06 and a 12 month high of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.14.

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, and finance portal for the automotive industry in Canada. The company provides LiveNet, a real-time, targeted, and mobile online auction platform; and Marketplace, an online auction, which allows dealers, and rental and leasing companies to post used vehicles for sale to qualified wholesale buyers.

