PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PowerBand Solutions Price Performance
PWWBF traded down 0.00 on Wednesday, hitting 0.07. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,411. PowerBand Solutions has a 12 month low of 0.06 and a 12 month high of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.14.
PowerBand Solutions Company Profile
