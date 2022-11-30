Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Powered Brands Trading Up 100.0 %

POWRW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,799. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Powered Brands stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

