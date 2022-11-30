Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.90

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
Premier Oil Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.86.
Premier Oil Company Profile
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
