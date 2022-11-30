Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Sells $218,205.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.03. 172,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,074. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $746,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 36.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Primerica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

