Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

Principal Quality ETF stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. 1,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. Principal Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

