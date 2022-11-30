Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the October 31st total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 983.8 days.

Pro Medicus Price Performance

OTCMKTS PMCUF remained flat at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. Pro Medicus has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

