Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the October 31st total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 983.8 days.
Pro Medicus Price Performance
OTCMKTS PMCUF remained flat at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. Pro Medicus has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro Medicus (PMCUF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.