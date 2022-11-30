Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Down 72.0% in November

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the October 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Probe Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS PROBF remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Probe Metals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.85.
About Probe Metals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Probe Metals (PROBF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.