Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Down 72.0% in November

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the October 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Probe Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS PROBF remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Probe Metals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

About Probe Metals

(Get Rating)

See Also

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.