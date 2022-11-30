Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.60.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

