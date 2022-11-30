ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

