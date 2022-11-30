ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 338.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,108,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $87.49.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

