ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) were up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 13,099,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 167,108,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 152.3% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

