ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.79 and last traded at $41.87. 549,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,381,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 70.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $13,914,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $307,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.