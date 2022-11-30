Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

