Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank boosted its position in State Street by 42.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

