Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,120,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,045,000 after acquiring an additional 64,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.08. 21,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

