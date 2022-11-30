Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after acquiring an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 40,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

