Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. 95,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,232. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.