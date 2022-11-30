Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

IBM stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,396. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average is $133.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

