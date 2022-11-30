Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Down 28.6% in November

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 726,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Prudential Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PUK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 726,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,133. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.51) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($18.85) to GBX 1,585 ($18.96) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.18) to GBX 1,380 ($16.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.