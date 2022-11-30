Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Down 28.6% in November

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,800 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 726,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Prudential Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 726,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,133. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.51) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($18.85) to GBX 1,585 ($18.96) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.18) to GBX 1,380 ($16.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prudential Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 44,096 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 35.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 252.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 271,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 194,762 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 68.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

