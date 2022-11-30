Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,979 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $20,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,438. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.73 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.81 and its 200-day moving average is $313.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

