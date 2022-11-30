PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.25-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.88 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.84 billion. PVH also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.65 EPS.

PVH Stock Up 3.5 %

PVH stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.18. 1,966,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,934. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. PVH’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on PVH to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

