PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.25-$8.25 EPS.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.18. 2,001,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. PVH’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

