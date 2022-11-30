Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Reduced by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

LUN stock opened at C$8.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.95.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

