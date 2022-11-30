Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 227.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 150,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.44. 23,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,733. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $264.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

