Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 437 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 15,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

NYSE:V traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.73. 95,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,748,283. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.40.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

