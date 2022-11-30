Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 173,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,952,248. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

