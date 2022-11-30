Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.41 and a 200-day moving average of $240.19. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.