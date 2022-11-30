Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.62. The stock has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.