Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. 118,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429,465. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $267.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

