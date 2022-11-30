Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after buying an additional 399,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.65. 315,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,641,420. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

