Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 69,594 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 203.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,594 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 379,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 43,528 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.8% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. 108,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,854. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

