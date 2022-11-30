Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $19,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 93,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 316.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 36,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 221.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,521. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99.

