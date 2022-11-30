Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 284 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.05. 16,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

