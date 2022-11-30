Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Trading Down 3.3%

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $116.80 and last traded at $117.08. Approximately 1,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 415,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Qualys Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $869,409.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,579,000 after acquiring an additional 232,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 53,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Qualys by 0.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

