Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 59,837 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

