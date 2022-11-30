Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $264.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

