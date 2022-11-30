Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 13,148 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $66.55. 10,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

