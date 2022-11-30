Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 6,158 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of PVH worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of PVH by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,651,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,946,000 after buying an additional 205,122 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after acquiring an additional 773,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,775,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.36. 18,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

