Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 40,150 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. FMC accounts for approximately 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in FMC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 112.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 401,978 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.38. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

