Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $855.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $775.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $705.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $861.50.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.