Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $4,449,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $288.89. 11,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,438. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.81 and its 200 day moving average is $313.35. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.73 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.