Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $113.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,400. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

