Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.89.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,406. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $271.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.20. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

