Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 1,726 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $59,754,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.69. 12,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,738. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.90 and a 200-day moving average of $229.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.