Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Burney Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 57,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

