Ramius Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYW)

Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 268,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIBYW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 5,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,212. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.