Ramius Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,984 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. VMware makes up 1.1% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in VMware by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,321 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.86.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

